Kristaps Porzingis Responds to LeBron James, Saying ‘I Wouldn’t Trade Frank for Anybody’

After facing the Mavericks on Saturday, LeBron James said the following about Dennis Smith Jr:

“The Knicks passed on a really good one, and Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. “That’s going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. “Dallas is definitely… I know they’re excited that he didn’t go there.”

Smith Jr had 21 points in the loss to James and the Cavs. Smith Jr was selected with the ninth pick, right after the Knicks selected French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the eighth pick.

Ntilikina’s teammate and face of the Knicks franchise, Kristaps Porzingis, responded to James’ comments.

KP on LeBron: 'I don't know why he said that…I wouldn't trade Frank for anybody ' — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 12, 2017

Ntilikina, a defensive-minded guard, has played in 10 games so far this season, averaging 4.4 points, 5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Smith Jr is going for 14.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his 11 games this season for the 2-11 Mavericks.