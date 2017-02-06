Fresh off helping the Los Angeles Sparks win the WNBA Championship, Kristi Toliver is headed back east to the Washington Mystics in hopes of winning another title.

Toliver, who turned 30 in January, is from Virginia and she was a key player on Maryland’s 2006 National Title team. The eight-year pro averaged 13 points and 4 assists last year, as well as 42% three-point shooting, good for fourth in the W. She played her rookie season in Chicago and then spent the next seven years in LA. For her career, Toliver’s averaged 12 points, 3 assists and 40% shooting from deep. She’s established herself as of one the League’s most clutch floor generals.

She joins what’s quickly becoming the WNBA’s most scary team, alongside 2015 Elena Delle Donne and one-time All-Star Emma Meesseman. Under head coach Mike Thibault, the Mystics attempted the third most three’s last season. Now with Meesseman, Toliver and Delle Donne, Thibault has three of the best shooters around. Washington also has Tayler Hill, a talented scorer who averaged 15 ppg last season.

Breaking: #Mystics have signed All-Star PG Kristi Toliver, formerly of WNBA champion LA Sparks & 2006 NCAA champion @umdwbb. Story to come. — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) February 6, 2017

