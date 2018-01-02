LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are expected to arrive in Lithuania this week and make their debuts for Prienu Vytautas next Tuesday, January 9. ESPN’s Jeff Goodman spoke with Virginijus Seskus, the club’s head coach, who told Goodman that the brothers “will play a lot.”

More from ESPN:

“They are young, but I can promise that they will play a lot and I hope we will help them to get better and they will help us to win more games,” Seskus said through his son, Edvinas, who is a guard on the team. “We are waiting for them,” Virginijus Seskus said. “Don’t worry, they will play!”

The brothers will play in both the Baltic and Lithuanian league. The Baltic league is considered less competitive than the Lithuanian league.

According to guard Edvinas Seskus, the team is excited for LiAngelo and LaMelo to join the team and sees it as an opportunity for him and his current teammates to get more exposure.

“I understand that I will lose some playing time,” Edvinus Seskus said. “But I am still happy that they are coming. Maybe more scouts and agents will watch our games because of them and we will have a better opportunity to show our talent even if some of us will lose playing time.”

