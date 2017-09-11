During a live Q+A on Instagram, LaVar Ball answered a fan’s question about when he would be coming out with his own signature sneaker. Read what he had to say below:

“When I’m coming out with a shoe? How about I give you the name of the shit? I just don’t know when I’m coming out with it yet. ‘The LaVar-iccis!’ Holler at your boy! But I will give you a tip. Make sure you save your money because they’re gonna be $1,500 or more. Cause I’m gonna design them and they’re gonna be fly. My bad, they’re gonna be baller-ized.

LaVar’s company, Big Baller Brand, has already produced two sneakers for two of his three sons–the ZO2 and the MB1. His middle son, LiAngelo, will be wearing Under Armour silhouettes while he plays for the UCLA Bruins this upcoming season.

LaVar’s oldest son, Lonzo, an incoming rookie for the Lakers, has his sneaker priced at $495. The youngest son, LaMelo, going into his junior year of high school, has his sneaker priced at $395. Watch the video above.

