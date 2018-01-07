LiAngelo Ball, along with two other UCLA teammates, were arrested in November for shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, China. Ball was caught stealing a pair of sunglasses.

There were tons of rumors floating around in the days after the arrest and official details were hard to come by. Some reports said that the players could be facing up to 10 years in a Chinese prison.

Gelo used the newest episode of Ball in the Family to share his side of the story. Read his quotes from the episode below:

“We went into the police department to get interrogated again. They took me into this room. I just started writing a sorry letter. Apologizing, and stuff, saying that’s not me. They looked at and they were like, ‘Do you mind saying this on camera?’ I just read it to the camera. They took that very well, I guess. I didn’t even answer no questions. They told me they sent it up to the higher levels of the law and they told me they’ll get back to me.” “Look, I know I f–ed up. I’m not hiding from it. I realize I made a stupid decision. My team, my dad and my family, and UCLA, I feel like I let them down.”

Gelo’s father, LaVar, was visibly upset with his middle son in the new episode. Watch all of it in the video above.

h/t Ball in the Family