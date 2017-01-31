Following President Donald Trump’s executive order to suspend immigration from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia, the NBA reportedly reached out to the State Department with questions on how the executive order would affect its players. Lakers forward Luol Deng and Bucks forward Thon Maker were both born in the Sudan before leaving the country as young children. Deng and Maker both identify as South Sudanese as South Sudan became an independent country in 2011.

In light of the recent political events, Deng took to Instagram and said that he is “proud to be a refugee” and that he “would not be where I am today if it weren’t for the opportunity to find refuge in a safe harbor.”

Related

Stan Van Gundy Rips President Trump’s Immigration Ban