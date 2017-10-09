Before last night’s Lakers-Kings preseason game in Las Vegas tipped off, Magic Johnson took the microphone to speak out about last week’s mass shooting that claimed the lives of 58 people.

Magic, speaking on behalf of both teams, asked for the crowd to stand up, lock arms with each other and observe a moment of silence.

“This is a tough situation for all of us,” Johnson said. “We play this game, from Sacramento as well as from Los Angeles, with heavy hearts. Last Sunday, 58 people lost their lives. Hundreds more were injured. We want to pray for the families who lost a loved one and want to support those families. And we want to also remember that it could have been one of us. “We want to make sure that evil and hate don’t stop us from coming to Las Vegas because this is a great city, and we live in a great country,” he continued. “It doesn’t matter the color of your skin, it doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican, we have to come together and support everybody who was involved, so make sure that you continue to pray for those families. It is very, very important.”

Just before the lights dimmed to honor those we lost, Magic said that “evil and hate will never win.”

Watch the video below to see his full speech.

Magic Johnson addresses the crowd before tonight's game, and leads a moment of silence. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/I5biYqvy0F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 9, 2017

