Markelle Fultz ins’t feeling soreness in his shoulder anymore, according to ESPN. Fultz hasn’t played since October 23 because of soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder. Fultz, the number one pick in the 2017 draft, appeared in four highly scrutinized games before he received a cortisone shot and was shut down to let his shoulder heal up.

Fultz will “ramp up” basketball activity soon and will be reevaluated in three weeks.

The 19-year-old’s shooting form and his lack of jumpshots became a hot topic before his injury was confirmed. He shot 33 percent (9-of-27) from the floor and 50 percent (6-of-12) from the free throw line and didn’t take a shot outside of the paint during his first four games.

