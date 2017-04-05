Now that the 2017 NCAA Tournament is over, attention has shifted to which prospect will be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The upcoming class is headlined by two intriguing point guard prospects: UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and Washington’s Markelle Fultz. In late March, Ball told ESPN that while he thinks Markelle is a great player, he feels that he’s better than him.

While attending last night’s Sixers-Nets game in Philly, Fultz was asked about the comments and said that there’s “no doubt” that he should be the No. 1 pick.

From CSN Philly:

“I’m a humble guy and I liked what he said, it motivated me to work harder. I believe that I’m going to be the No. 1 pick. I think I’ve put in enough work to do that.”

