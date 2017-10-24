Markelle Fultz is 6-12 from the foul line this season. But his awkward form has drawn criticism. And even though Fultz shot just 65 percent from the stripe in his lone collegiate season, his shooting motion was much more smooth.

Fultz explained today that the change is the result of a lingering shoulder injury.

“I do what I’ve got to do to get the ball on the rim,” Fultz said, via NBC Sports. “At the end of the day, I know what I can do. My teammates know what I can do. My coaches know what I can do.”

Fultz has played 76 regular season minutes so far and still hasn’t attempted a three-pointer or a shot from outside of 15 feet. He’s been able to get to the rim but is converting on only 33 percent of his shots. He was a 41 percent three-point shooter at Washington.

