Mike D’Antoni’s first season in Houston resulted in 14 more wins than the ’15-’16 campaign. His squad went 55-27 and made the second round of the playoffs.
D’Antoni bounced back after winning just 27 games in 2013-14 with the Lakers.
Mike D’Antoni’s first season in Houston resulted in 14 more wins than the ’15-’16 campaign. His squad went 55-27 and made the second round of the playoffs.
D’Antoni bounced back after winning just 27 games in 2013-14 with the Lakers.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus