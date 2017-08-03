The WNBA and EA Sports have announced that NBA Live 18 will be the first video game to ever include WNBA players when it releases in September. The game will include a “WNBA Play Now” mode.

“On behalf of the players, we believe that combining technology and entertainment is a powerful way to not only recognize and value our brand of basketball but to also increase fan connectivity and engagement,” Nneka Ogwumike, WNBPA President/LA Sparks, said via press release.

“We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as NBA LIVE 18 becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA’s full roster of teams and players,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders, via press release. “With EA’s expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way.”

Scroll through the gallery above to see Jewell Loyd, star shooting guard from the Seattle Storm, in the upcoming game. The first gameplay demo for Live 18 will be released on August 11.

