New Book Tells Personal Stories Of Hoops And Gun Violence In Chicago

by March 31, 2018
46

“All the Dreams We’ve Dreamed” by Rus Bradburd tells the personal story of former basketball player and coach Shawn Harrington. After returning as an assistant to Marshall High School in 2014, Harrington’s life changed dramatically when two men opened fire on his car as he was driving his daughter to school. Harrington was struck trying to shield her and left paralyzed.

His tale is one of many incidents of gun violence on Chicago’s West Side that have influenced people embedded in the hoops community. Bradburd’s book sheds light on this prominent issue, and also explores intertwined problems such as health care failure and corruption in sports. Order your copy here.

Bradburd is the author of three other books – “Make It, Take It,” “Forty Minutes of Hell,” and “Paddy on the Hardwood: A Journey In Irish Hoops” – and teaches writing classes at New Mexico State. He has been a regular contributor to SLAM and his essays have appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and several other publications.

 
You Might Also Like
Photos

2016 Basketball in the Barrio (PHOTOS)

2 years ago
4
Books

Q+A: Rus Bradburd

5 years ago
8
Books

Book Excerpt: Make It, Take It

5 years ago
10
College

Remembering Jeep Jackson

6 years ago
15
College

Book Review: Forty Minutes of Hell

8 years ago
10

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jeff Hornacek: Triangle Offense ‘Probably’ Was Turnoff For Free Agents Last Year

21 mins ago
44

Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 Announced

1 hour ago
423
kevin durant isiah thomas bad boy pistons

Kevin Durant: Reason For Uptick In Techs Is Burning Desire To Win Another Title

2 hours ago
124

New Book Tells Personal Stories Of Hoops And Gun Violence In Chicago

3 hours ago
46

Report: There’s Hope Joel Embiid Only Misses One Playoff Game

3 hours ago
472