“Our new flagship store is about serving all of our consumers – especially our NikePlus members — with pinnacle innovative products, a unique design and environment and the very best of personalized service,” says Heidi O’Neill, President of Nike Direct, via press release.

In order to accomplish those goals, the Swoosh is getting ready to open a 69,000 square foot store in early 2019 that features four floors that are open to the public, and a fifth one that will be exclusive to NikePlus members only. That fifth floor, Nike says, will “provide access to unique products, experiences and customization opportunities.” Here’s more info straight from Nike:

Floors one through four of the forthcoming store will feature a multi-sport assortment of product innovation and services. The lower level will be home to Hyperlive, Nike’s new small-format retail concept (which was unveiled during the company’s recent investor day) that will feature a curated, data-driven assortment of local essential products, inspired by the sporting heartbeat of the city. Services there include speed lockers for easy pick-up and returns, along with a sneaker bar for style advice. When members check into the store they can receive push notifications based on preferences and their membership profiles. And when they scan a shoe using their phone’s camera, they’ll gain instant access to what’s available in their size and preferred color. NikePlus members will also be able to skip the line and instantly purchase product through a seamless digital checkout in the Nike app.

To make way for the new store, Nike will close their current New York City flagship location (57th Street and 5th Avenue) in Spring 2018. The new store will open in early 2019 on 52nd Street and 5th Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Nike