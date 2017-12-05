Stephen Curry badly sprained his right ankle in last night’s win against the Pelicans. X-rays were taken after the game, they came back negative and Curry left the Smoothie King Center on crutches.

The two-time MVP underwent an MRI today that revealed his right ankle didn’t suffer any structural damage, according to The Vertical. But there’s no timetable for his return.

Sources: Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry's MRI result revealed no structural damage on injured right ankle, but significant swelling and no return timetable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2017

Curry “could be out a while,” The Vertical also reports.

Curry dealt with serious ankle injuries throughout the 2011-12 season. He played in 26 games during that lockout-truncated season, undergoing surgery on his right ankle in May 2011. The 29-year-old is averaging 26 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in 23 games this season.