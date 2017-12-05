Stephen Curry badly sprained his right ankle in last night’s win against the Pelicans. X-rays were taken after the game, they came back negative and Curry left the Smoothie King Center on crutches.

The two-time MVP underwent an MRI today that revealed his right ankle didn’t suffer any structural damage, according to The Vertical. But there’s no timetable for his return.

Curry “could be out a while,” The Vertical also reports.

Curry dealt with serious ankle injuries throughout the 2011-12 season. He played in 26 games during that lockout-truncated season, undergoing surgery on his right ankle in May 2011. The 29-year-old is averaging 26 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in 23 games this season.