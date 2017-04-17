The legendary Tamika Catchings spent 16 years playing for the Indiana Fever, winning a title, an MVP and five Defensive Player of the Year Awards. There were tons of other accolades throughout her career, all adding up to her being revered in the Hoosier State.

Catchings is returning to the Fever after being named Director of Player Programs & Franchise Development for the Pacers, Fever and Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ D-League affiliated team. Catchings will serve as a bridge between the three franchises. She’s tasked with improving and maintaining player development, player relations and community outreach. She’ll work one-on-one with individual players on speaking skills, and the development of athlete foundations or other business ventures. A longtime president of the WNBA Player’s Association, Catchings also will assist in the planning and execution of league, NBAPA and WNBAPA meetings.

Her Catch the Stars foundation has promoted literacy and staying healthy for almost 15 years. She’s the inaugural winner of the ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year. She’s the first two-time recipient of the WNBA’s Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award and the first three-time winner of the WNBA’s Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award.

h/t Pacers