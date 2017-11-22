Patrick Beverley will miss “a significant amount of time,” according to a report from ESPN. Beverley had right knee surgery today and the Clippers haven’t given a timetable for his return.

Beverley, in his first season with the Clippers, has played in 11 of LA’s 16 games, averaging a career-best 12.2 points per game. They’ve lost their last nine in a row, which includes Beverley’s five-game absence.

Beverley was acquired in this summer’s massive Chris Paul trade. He’s already gotten into a back-and-forth with Lonzo and LaVar Ball after the Clippers beat up on the Lakers at the beginning of the season.

