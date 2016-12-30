Coming off a summer where he won a Gold medal and talked about himself as an MVP candidate, Paul George has been a bit of a curmudgeon as the Pacers slow start continues. Earlier this week, PG got after the refs and called Indy the “little brother” of the NBA, comments that resulted in a $15,000 fine.

With 2017 right around the corner, George sounds ready to turn a new leaf and get back to having fun. After practice on Wednesday, George told reporters that “this season hasn’t been (fun),” but he’s ready to get back to enjoying “the process” and “the grind.”

From the Indy Star:

“I’ve been getting caught up with officials, getting caught up with on-court stuff,” George said after practice Wednesday. “(I’ve lost) sight of how fun this game is to me. … Now whatever happens on the court, I couldn’t care less, as long as I’m having fun and enjoying what I’m doing. “This season hasn’t been (fun),” he said. “It’s been one of the most frustrating seasons I’ve been a part of. But I just have to approach it as being myself, to enjoy the process, enjoy the grind. That’s only going to show on the court. But more so, it’s going to show in the locker room.”

Indiana has lost four-straight games and sit at 15-18.

