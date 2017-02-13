The Nuggets’ trade of reserve big Jusuf Nurkic for Portland’s Mason Plumlee could be the first of a series of moves Denver will make over the next ten days. According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, multiple teams are kicking the tires on Danilo Gallinari’s availability, most notably the Clippers and Raptors.

More from ESPN:

Now that the Jusuf Nurkic trade we’ve been anticipating for weeks has materialized at last, league sources say Danilo Gallinari is a prime Nugget to watch between now and the deadline. The Raptors and Clippers are among the teams said to be monitoring Gallinari’s availability, amidst a growing belief that Denver is prepared to move him, given that the Nuggets anticipate that Gallinari will bypass the final season of his current contract (valued at $16.1 million) and join Millsap on the open market, and they don’t plan to spend big to retain the Italian.

Toronto is 2-4 in its last six games and the team’s recent play has prompted star guard Kyle Lowry to admit that he’s starting to get worried about the team:

Is Lowry worried? "Yeah. I am. I’m starting to get worried, yeah. Its not going the way we’re supposed to be going & things aren’t changing" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 13, 2017

Gallo is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 boards over 44 games. He will not play tonight against the Warriors due to a groin injury. He joins Emmanuel Mudiay and Wilson Chandler as Nuggets players who have recently popped up in trade rumors.

