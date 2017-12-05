After having lost nine games in a row in November, the Clippers are off to an 8-14 start this season. They have a bottom-third net rating, too. But Doc Rivers‘ job is most likely safe, according to a report from USA Today.

“Three people with knowledge of the situation say Rivers is likely safe for this season, with his championship resume still held in high regard and the injuries to four of five opening-night starters having made it unfair – in [Clippers owner Steve] Ballmer’s eyes – to accurately judge his coaching performance this season,” USA Today’s Sam Amick writes.

Milos Teodosic is scheduled to return next week from a left foot injury, Patrick Beverley is lost for the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Blake Griffin will be out for the next two months with a sprained knee and Danilo Gallinari has only played in nine games because of a left glute injury. The string of injuries, Amick reports, has kept Ballmer hopeful for when his squad gets in better health. And it’s kept Rivers on the bench.

Rivers has a 225-125 record in his five seasons with the Clippers. There’s a year left on his contract, worth about $10 million. Since Chris Paul and JJ Redick left the team this summer, the franchise has faced negative headlines and drama that has involved Rivers. He was even relieved of his front office duties. DeAndre Jordan‘s name has been floating around in trade scenarios.

