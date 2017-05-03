The Los Angeles Lakers lose their first round pick to Philly if it falls out of the top-3.

Should they hold on to it, it seems they are extremely interested in dynamic guard Lonzo Ball. According to Chad Ford, they are “enamored” with the UCLA freshman and believe he would “add star power to a team desperately in search of it.”

Lonzo has expressed interest in staying in LA as well, saying on ESPN’s First Take: “At the end of the day, I’ll play for any team. The NBA is the NBA, but it would be a blessing to be able to play for the Lakers just because it’s in L.A. I’m from here, my whole family’s here.”

Along those lines, LaVar Ball told ESPN back in February that he would prefer if his son ends up on the Lakers: “All I said was that my boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I’m going to speak it into existence. I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn’t saying he’s only going to play for the Lakers.”

The lottery is May 16. We’ll see what happens.

