Report: Sean Miller Won’t Coach Against Oregon

After an ESPN report published Friday revealed Sean Miller was aware of a $100,000 payment to five-star recruit DeAndre Ayton, the Arizona head coach informed his players that he will not be leading the team Saturday at Oregon, per Greg Hansen of the Arizona Daily Star:

The No. 14 ranked Wildcats will tip-off against the Ducks at 10:15 ET on ESPN.

