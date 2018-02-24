Report: Sean Miller Won’t Coach Against Oregon

February 24, 2018
278

After an ESPN report published Friday revealed Sean Miller was aware of a $100,000 payment to five-star recruit DeAndre Ayton, the Arizona head coach informed his players that he will not be leading the team Saturday at Oregon, per Greg Hansen of the Arizona Daily Star:

The No. 14 ranked Wildcats will tip-off against the Ducks at 10:15 ET on ESPN.

RELATED
Report: FBI Uncovers Potential NCAA Violations By More Than 25 Players, 20 Schools

 
