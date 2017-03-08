Kings point guard Ty Lawson was sentenced to probation following his 2015 arrest for DUI in Denver and was nabbed for another DUI in California in 2016. According to a new report from TMZ Sports, Lawson has violated the terms of his probation by testing positive for alcohol three times over the past seven months.

The report states that Lawson tested positive for alcohol on September 27, September 29 and February 7 and that officials want to revoke his probation in order to subject him a harsher punishment, which could include jail time.

Lawson is due in court on March 22—the same day the Kings face the Bucks in Sacramento.

The point guard entered a 30-day rehab program in July of 2015 and has bounced around from Houston, to Indiana and now Sacramento.

Related

Ty Lawson Says The Kings Don’t Take Shootarounds Seriously