For the last few years, Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins has been the assumed successor to longtime head coach Jim Boeheim. However, it appears Hopkins was ready for a change as he has reportedly been hired as the head coach at the University of Washington. The school had recently fired head coach Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons of being on the job.

More from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman:

Hopkins, 47, has worked under Jim Boeheim at Syracuse since 1996, and he also played college ball for the Orange. He was expected to be the replacement for Boeheim when the veteran head coach retires, having been named the coach-in-waiting in 2015. “He wants to build a legacy, felt like the opportunity was special at Washington, and also wanted to make sure he did right by his mentor and father figure, Jim Boeheim,” a source close to situation told Goodman.

The status of prized recruit and Washington commit Michael Porter Jr. remains in limbo. For what it’s worth, Porter Jr. has removed “Washington commit” from his Twitter bio and there are rumors that his father will join Cuonzo Martin’s staff at Missouri:

Cuonzo Martin will add Michael Porter Sr as an assistant, per sources. Michael Porter Jr did not sign an NLI. — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) March 15, 2017

Related

WATCH: Michael Porter Jr Drops 27 and 17, Claims State Title