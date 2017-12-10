Dennis Smith Jr injured his left hip on Wednesday night in the Mavs’ 97-90 loss to the Celtics. He experienced soreness the day after and then sat out of practice on Friday. He was reportedly in good spirits, however.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said today that “[Smith Jr] getting 100 percent healthy is our number 1 priority,” also reportedly adding that there’s currently no timetable for his return.

Smith Jr, the ninth pick in last summer’s draft, is currently averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in his 23 games played.

h/t Earl K. Sneed