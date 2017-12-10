Dennis Smith Jr injured his left hip on Wednesday night in the Mavs’ 97-90 loss to the Celtics. He experienced soreness the day after and then sat out of practice on Friday. He was reportedly in good spirits, however.

Dennis Smith Jr. (left hip strain) says he hopes to return sooner than Rick Carlisle’s two-game prediction: “I don’t know about two (games). I know one is mandatory. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.” — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 9, 2017

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said today that “[Smith Jr] getting 100 percent healthy is our number 1 priority,” also reportedly adding that there’s currently no timetable for his return.

Rick Carlisle says there’s no timetable for Dennis Smith Jr. (left hip strain) to return: “Him getting 100 percent healthy is our No. 1 priority.” Smith will meet with the team physician when the @dallasmavs return home. — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 10, 2017

Smith Jr, the ninth pick in last summer’s draft, is currently averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in his 23 games played.

