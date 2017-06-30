According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Ricky Rubio’s headed to Utah. Rubio’s reportedly being traded for a first round pick in 2018. The pick is top-14 protected, according to Marc Stein.

The Jazz are able to absorb Rubio’s contract into their cap space.

Rubio played six seasons with the Wolves, averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The 26-year-old point guard was drafted in 2009, but played in Spain until 2011, which is when he joined forces with Kevin Love. We even put the duo on a cover.

Rubio had the best season of his career in 2016-17. He averaged 11.1 points and 9.1 assists.

Jazz point guard George Hill is about to enter free agency. The squad made this move in anticipation of his departure.

