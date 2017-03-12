Kobe Bryant as part of the Lakers front office? It’s not that much of a stretch based on new GM Rob Pelinka’s comments.

Pelinka was introduced at a press conference on Friday afternoon and was asked about Kobe, who Pelinka represented as an agent during Bean’s legendary career. Pelinka said that he has “absolutely” talked to Kobe about potentially getting involved with the team:

Rob Pelinka said he has "absolutely" talked to Kobe about having possible involvement. Pelinka: "He's 100% behind everything Laker" — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2017

Magic said he and Pelinka are going to have dinner with Kobe to talk basketball — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2017

Kobe was in the crowd for Pelinka’s introduction and he has publicly endorsed the Lakers’ decision to put the former agent in the GM role. Last week, Bryant tweeted that “No one knows the business of basketball more than Rob Pelinka.”

