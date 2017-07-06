Rudy Gay played only 30 games this past season after he tore his left Achilles tendon in January. The 30-year-old was putting up 18.7 points per game on 45 percent shooting. And now he’s moving on from Sacramento.

He just posted his new no. 22 Spurs jersey on Instagram.

Gay has agreed to a 2-year, $17 million deal with a player option in the second year.

Sources: Rudy Gay's deal with the Spurs: two-years, $17M-plus with a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

