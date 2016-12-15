Throughout Russell Westbrook’s incredible start he has continually said that he does not care about tallying triple-doubles, only winning. Still, after every game, reporters ask Russell about triple-doubles—whether he’s had one or not.

After last night’s game against the Jazz, Russ let everyone know that the questions are starting to get on his nerves.

From ESPN:

“Honestly, man, people and this triple-double thing is kind of getting on my nerves,” said Westbrook, who was 7-of-25 from the floor and committed five turnovers. “People think if I don’t get it, it’s like a big thing. When I do get it, it’s a thing. If y’all just let me play. … If I get it, I get it. If I don’t, I don’t. It is what it is. I really don’t care. For the 100th time, I don’t care.”

Once again, Westbrook said that all he cares about is winning and that the “numbers shit” doesn’t mean anything to him.

Related

Mark Cuban: Russell Westbrook Is Still Not a Superstar

