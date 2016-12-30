Russell Westbrook fell short of a triple-double last night against the Grizzlies. Not due to lack of effort, but because he was given two technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Midway through the third quarter of the game, Westbrook was given two techs after he argued with the referees over whether an air ball by Memphis’ Marc Gasol resulted in an incorrect resetting of the shot clock. After picking up the first tech, Russ continued to go after the refs, reportedly yelling “this is bullshit” at them.

After the game, Russ said that he is refereed differently than other players in the League.

From ESPN:

“Honestly, I don’t know, man. Honestly, it’s crazy to be ejected like that, especially when I didn’t do nothing,” Westbrook said. “It’s just crazy, man. Especially for me, because I feel like I don’t get the benefit of the doubt most of the time, especially throughout the game with refs. “I get so many techs just for talking. I can’t even say nothing when I’m getting hammered every time I go to the damn basket throughout the games and previous games. Not tonight, but every night. I just don’t get ref’d the same way as other people, and I don’t appreciate it.”

Oklahoma City ended up losing 114-80 as the rest of the Thunder starters combined to shoot just 4-20.

