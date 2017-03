The South Carolina Gamecocks punched their ticket to the Final Four with a 77-70 victory over the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. It is the school’s first ever Final Four appearance.

Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell led the way with 26 points, 6 boards, 1 assist and 2 steals.

South Carolina will face Gonzaga on Saturday for the right to go to the NCAA Championship game.

