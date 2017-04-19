For the third straight postseason, Stephen Curry is attempting to block out “unnecessary distractions” by deleting Twitter, Instagram, and all other social media apps on his phone.

Curry said that he will still occasionally tweet (“Lock in #DubNation”) or post a picture, but he does it without getting into his accounts.

When prompted about the parallel between his decision and LeBron’s choice to go “Zero Dark Thirty-23“, Curry responded:

“I didn’t do it because he did it. I’m not reinventing the wheel. It’s just a way to help me keep my focus on what’s important.” “I have a way of sending out messages without getting into my accounts. That way, I’m not seeing or reading something I’m trying to avoid.”

RELATED:

Stephen Curry: ‘I Want to Try to Redeem Myself’