George Karl has been on a rampage lately. He’s been burning bridges that might not ever be able to be repaired. His latest target has been Damian Lillard. He blamed the Trail Blazers’ struggles on Lillard in an interview with New York Magazine.

What happened?

I was watching the Portland Trailblazers play, and I was trying to figure out, What the hell is wrong with this team? My conclusion is that Damian Lillard is getting too much attention. What makes you think that?

Who controls the team? The coach and the point guard. And that team is not working. I think their coach, Terry Stotts, is a great coach. So I’m going to say the problem is Lillard. They were a together, connected, committed team last year. This year they’re not. What changed?

Before tonight’s game against the Kings, one of Karl’s former teams, Blazers coach Terry Stotts held no punches.

Stotts played for Karl in the 80’s as the star of the Montana Golden Nuggets, a CBA team. Stotts then began his coaching career under Karl as an assistant with the Albany Patroons, another CBA squad. Stotts was also a member of Karl’s staff in Seattle and Milwaukee.