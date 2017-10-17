To raise money to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, Turner Sports will begin an auction this week. Official game-worn jerseys from the four teams playing tonight (Cavaliers, Celtics, Rockets, Warriors) will be up beginning tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. ET until Thursday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

The auction will also include game-worn sneakers and autographed items donated by Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by these recent natural disasters and the millions of people that have been impacted,” said David Levy, President of Turner, via press release. “Turner, alongside our NBA partners, will use our Opening Night platform to help raise awareness and funding for the One America Appeal and the valuable contributions they make on behalf of disaster relief.”

The auction will be ran by MeiGray, the NBA’s auction partner and proceeds will benefit One America Appeal, a relief effort that was started by Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

To find out how to take part, visit bleacherreport.com/hurricanerelief.