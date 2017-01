Low-key, one of the best rivalries in the NBA is the one between LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard that dates back to Bron’s days in Miami. Last night, the Spurs and Cavaliers tipped off and the two teams did not disappoint. Leonard scored a career-high 41 points and held James to 29 points, 7 assists and 6 boards in the Spurs win.

Check the highlights above.

Related

LeBron James Calls Gregg Popvoich the “Greatest Coach of All Time”