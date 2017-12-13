Zaza Pachulia and Foot Locker teamed up to reward a group of kids in San Francisco for finishing the sixth edition of the Kids Foot Locker Fitness Challenge. The Challenge is a six-week-long program that promotes a healthy and physically engaged lifestyle for the young athletes that frequent the Boys & Girls Club in SF. Pachulia’s teammate, Andre Iguodala, kicked off the Challenge in October.

Zaza spent time with the kids, hooping a little bit, at the Don Fisher Clubhouse, challenging them to “’GO BIG,’ both in the classroom and on the court or field of their choosing,” according to Foot Locker.

Pachulia, the 14-year-veteran, is now in his second season the Warriors. The 33-year-old is averaging 5 points and 5 rebounds for the Dubs right now.

Photo: AP for Kids Foot Locker