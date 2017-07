Zhou Qi, the 43rd pick in the 2016 draft, is coming over to America after agreeing to a contract with the Houston, ESPN reports.

Born in 1996, Qi is a 7-2 center from China who can block shots and is developing a serviceable jumpshot. Qi scored 13 points in a game against the US men’s national team last summer.

ESPN didn’t offer contract details yet, but Qi has agreed to a multiyear deal.

