Five-Star Recruit Darius Bazley To Enter G League Draft

by March 29, 2018
827
darius bazley g league

Class of 2018 forward Darius Bazley will reportedly decommit from Syracuse and enter the 2018 NBA G League draft.

In a story by Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the 17-year-old forward said the G League “will have the most to offer” for his development.

“The G League will have the most to offer, considering that is the development league for the NBA. I will get more out of that than going overseas. The G League is the closest thing to the NBA.

“I see most guys now are spending time in the G League even after they went to school and the draft, so this gives me the chance to accelerate the process.

“There have been a lot of successful guys who have been brought up in the G League, and I’m confident that I will be one of them.”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Autopsy Determines Zeke Upshaw Suffered A “Sudden Cardiac Death”

1 day ago
672
NBA

Report: Brandon Jennings Joins G League Team

1 month ago
974
NBA G-League
Apparel

G-League Unveils Official Nike Uniforms for Upcoming Season

5 months ago
87
Jerry Stackhouse
G-League

Jerry Stackhouse Stars in New G-League Commercial

9 months ago
71
High School

Nike EYBL Session 4 – Top Seniors

10 months ago
17
Other News

NBA Development League Rebranded As NBA Gatorade League

1 year ago
15

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Joel Embiid Out At Least Two Games With Facial Contusion

2 hours ago
171
darius bazley g league

Five-Star Recruit Darius Bazley To Enter G League Draft

2 hours ago
827

Q+A: New York’s All-Time Leading Scorer Joe Girard III

3 hours ago
770

Ray Allen Discusses Relationship With Former Boston Celtics Teammates

3 hours ago
710

Report: Bucks Players Were Tuning Out Jason Kidd Due To His Demanding Style

5 hours ago
1,380