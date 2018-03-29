Five-Star Recruit Darius Bazley To Enter G League Draft

Class of 2018 forward Darius Bazley will reportedly decommit from Syracuse and enter the 2018 NBA G League draft.

In a story by Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the 17-year-old forward said the G League “will have the most to offer” for his development.

Yahoo Sports story: McDonald’s All-American Darius Bazley decommits at Syracuse, becomes first top high school prospect to choose turning professional in the NBA G League. https://t.co/aM7VW2GF9M

“The G League will have the most to offer, considering that is the development league for the NBA. I will get more out of that than going overseas. The G League is the closest thing to the NBA.

“I see most guys now are spending time in the G League even after they went to school and the draft, so this gives me the chance to accelerate the process.

“There have been a lot of successful guys who have been brought up in the G League, and I’m confident that I will be one of them.”