IndoorHoops has been around since 2011 and organizes 5-on-5 runs in all five boroughs of NYC, as well as Buffalo and Connecticut. They reserve court times throughout the week at various gyms and charges customers a per-game fee.

IndoorHoops is joining forces with GoBall, which was founded in 2015 in Chicago to serve a similar function out in the Chi. GoBall will begin operating under the name IndoorHoops Chicago to facilitate the partnership. Here’s more straight from our friends at IndoorHoops:

Games are capped at 12 to ensure every player enjoys as much time on the court as possible. Once the game starts, classic pickup basketball rules govern play: players must call their own fouls and keep track of score.

“This is a great move toward establishing IndoorHoops as a national brand synonymous with fun, fair, and dependable pickup basketball for all,” says Josh Somers, a co-owner of IndoorHoops.