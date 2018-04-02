LaMelo Ball Posts 39-Point Triple-Double in BBB Exhibition Game

by April 02, 2018
1,156

Six days after LiAngelo Ball dropped 72 points, 16-year-old LaMelo Ball recorded a 39-point triple-double in a Big Baller Brand exhibition game against the London Lions on Monday.

LiAngelo added 44 points in Vytautas’ 127-110 win.

RELATED:
LiAngelo Ball Scores 72 Points in BBB Exhibition Game

    
You Might Also Like
liangelo ball 72 points big baller brand
International

LiAngelo Ball Scores 72 Points in BBB Exhibition Game

6 days ago
4,571
NBA

Report: LiAngelo Ball Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

6 days ago
4,516
donald trump ucla players thank you
College

Report: UCLA Shoplifting Case Resolved Before Donald Trump’s Involvement

1 month ago
2,706
lavar ball lonzo ball liangelo ball lakers
International

LaVar: Lonzo Ball Will Leave Lakers If They Don’t Sign LiAngelo, LaMelo

2 months ago
17,662
lamelo liangelo ball guaranteed contract
International

Lithuanian Club Vytautas Guarantees LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball’s Contracts

2 months ago
5,232
High School

Live Stream: Ball Brothers Lithuanian Pro Debut

3 months ago
875

TRENDING


Most Recent
kevin durant klay thompson practice

KD: Klay Thompson Ditched Practice The Day Before 60-Point Game

1 hour ago
632

Report: Jimmy Butler Participates In Five-On-Five Action For First Time Since Injury

3 hours ago
173
hassan whiteside erik spoelstra rant

Spoelstra: Whiteside Showed ‘Poor Judgment’ in Expletive-Filled Rant

3 hours ago
648

Jaren Jackson Jr. Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

4 hours ago
181
lamelo ball triple-double

LaMelo Ball Posts 39-Point Triple-Double in BBB Exhibition Game

4 hours ago
1,156