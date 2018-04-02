LaMelo Ball Posts 39-Point Triple-Double in BBB Exhibition Game

Six days after LiAngelo Ball dropped 72 points, 16-year-old LaMelo Ball recorded a 39-point triple-double in a Big Baller Brand exhibition game against the London Lions on Monday.
LiAngelo added 44 points in Vytautas’ 127-110 win.
“BBB London Clash Game” ended with the W & @MELOD1P triple-double: 39 pts, 16 reb & 16 ast. @LiAngeloBall 44 pts, @bigkev610 12 pts & 23 reb #BCVytautas pic.twitter.com/NJ0c1SwRt6
— BC Vytautas (OFFICIAL) (@bcvytautas) April 2, 2018
