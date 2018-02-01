Lithuanian Club Vytautas Guarantees LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball’s Contracts

by Ryne Nelson February 01, 2018

lamelo liangelo ball guaranteed contract

Lithuanian club Vytautas will reportedly guarantee the contracts of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the season.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the decision had been a “foregone conclusion.”

Lithuanian club Vytautas Prienu will exercise contract guarantee options for LaMelo and LiAngelo this month, as the sides have committed to the remainder of the season through June, sources told Yahoo Sports. […]

For LaMelo and LiAngelo, the decision to sign in Lithuania has led to individual and team progress, and Vytautas team officials told Yahoo Sports the commitment for the remainder of the season has been a foregone conclusion.

  
  
You Might Also Like
High School

Live Stream: Ball Brothers Lithuanian Pro Debut

3 weeks ago
LiAngelo Ball
Other News

LiAngelo Ball Speaks About Being Detained in China

4 weeks ago
NBA

Google Fixes Glitch Listing LaVar Ball as ‘NBA Founder’

4 weeks ago
lamelo liangelo ball agent
International

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball’s Lithuanian Coach Says Brothers Will ‘Play A Lot’

1 month ago
liangelo ball ucla players thank donald trump
College

LiAngelo Ball Says UCLA Told Him To Thank Donald Trump

2 months ago
valanciunas lamelo liangelo lithuania
College

Jonas Valanciunas: ‘Great Opportunity’ For LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball in Lithuania

2 months ago

TRENDING