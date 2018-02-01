Lithuanian Club Vytautas Guarantees LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball’s Contracts

Lithuanian club Vytautas will reportedly guarantee the contracts of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the season.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the decision had been a “foregone conclusion.”

Story: LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball's contract with Lithuanian club Vytautas becoming guaranteed by team this month, committing sides for remainder of season through June. https://t.co/GTAR6LCFNZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2018