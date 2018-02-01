Lithuanian Club Vytautas Guarantees LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball’s Contracts

Lithuanian club Vytautas will reportedly guarantee the contracts of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the season.
According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the decision had been a “foregone conclusion.”
Story: LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball's contract with Lithuanian club Vytautas becoming guaranteed by team this month, committing sides for remainder of season through June. https://t.co/GTAR6LCFNZ
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2018
Lithuanian club Vytautas Prienu will exercise contract guarantee options for LaMelo and LiAngelo this month, as the sides have committed to the remainder of the season through June, sources told Yahoo Sports. […]
For LaMelo and LiAngelo, the decision to sign in Lithuania has led to individual and team progress, and Vytautas team officials told Yahoo Sports the commitment for the remainder of the season has been a foregone conclusion.