The national “To The Top” contest will be making stops in Los Angeles and Philadelphia this month. The Ballin’ for Peace organization is a non-profit entity based out of Los Angeles that provides outreach programs and services to at-risk youths. The “To The Top” contest will test hoopers’ (and even non hoopers) vertical explosiveness.

Check out the schedule below for details on the tour’s stops:

Saturday, August 5th (1:45 PM) Staples Center, Los Angeles — Nike 3-on-3

Friday, August 11th to Saturday, August 12th (4:00 PM) Nicetown Park, Philadelphia — Give Back Festival

Sunday, August 13th (3:00 PM) Venice Beach, Los Angeles — VBL Championship