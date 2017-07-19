Play basketball on the streets outside STAPLES Center!

The Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament returns to L.A. from August 4-6 for a weekend full of streetball and fun for everyone.

It all kicks off on Friday, August 4 at the REAL 92.3 Celebrity Basketball Game where you can see your favorite stars, including Nick Cannon, The Game, Omarion, Tyga and more show off their skills.

Tickets start at just $35 and benefit the Follow The Dream Foundation.

Nike Basketball 3ON3 tournament play happens August 5 and 6 where more than 1,500 teams participate and thousands of spectators come out to watch all the action.

Waiting for the next game to start? Make sure you stop by the FREE fan fest where there will be tons of giveaways and activities!

Also, don’t forget to check out the fun at the slam dunk contest, where high-flying dunkers dazzle the crowd for the crown.

Don’t miss your chance to compete in the biggest 3-on-3 tournament in Los Angeles!

Register now by July 31 at 11:59 PST. SLAM subscribers get a special offer of $20 off with code SLAM.