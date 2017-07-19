At the Venice Basketball League DunkFest 2.0 this past Saturday, a group of the world’s top dunkers erased any memories of a disappointing NBA Slam Dunk Contest earlier this year.

The event was hosted by Los Angeles Laker Larry Nance Jr. and his father Larry Nance, a pair that knows a thing or two about high-flying dunks. A number of talented dunkers, including Myree “Reemix” Bowden, Jonathan Clark, and famous dunk innovator Taurian “Air Up There” Fontenette, showcased their stuff.

Jonathan Clark took home the crown with a historic performance. He squeaked in a dunk on an 11-8 tall hoop, a new world record for an outdoor competition, and then topped that by throwing down a reverse double-clutch jam over a group of women. Peep the highlights above.

