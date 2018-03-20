NBA, USA Basketball Recommend Removing Three-Point Shot For Ages 7-11

The NBA and USA Basketball announced new youth basketball guidelines, which include the removal of the three-point shot for ages 7-11.

Aimed at improving fundamentals and fostering long-term development, the recommendations include:

• No zone, ages 7-11

• No three-point shot, ages 7-11

• Lower rims, ages 7-11

• 30-second shot clock, ages 12-14

• 24-second shot clock, grades 9-12

• Equal playing time, ages 7-8

• Equal playing time through first three periods, ages 9-11

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the guidelines will be implemented in all USA Basketball programs and the Jr. NBA program.