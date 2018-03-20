NBA, USA Basketball Recommend Removing Three-Point Shot For Ages 7-11

by March 20, 2018
323
nba usa basketball yout three-point shot

The NBA and USA Basketball announced new youth basketball guidelines, which include the removal of the three-point shot for ages 7-11.

Aimed at improving fundamentals and fostering long-term development, the recommendations include:

• No zone, ages 7-11
• No three-point shot, ages 7-11
• Lower rims, ages 7-11
• 30-second shot clock, ages 12-14
• 24-second shot clock, grades 9-12
• Equal playing time, ages 7-8
• Equal playing time through first three periods, ages 9-11

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the guidelines will be implemented in all USA Basketball programs and the Jr. NBA program.

 
You Might Also Like
High School

NBA Launches Jr. World Championship Tournament

3 months ago
88
High School

Zion Williamson Impresses At USA Basketball Minicamp

5 months ago
50
NBA

Jeff Van Gundy to Coach USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team

9 months ago
10
High School

NBA Introduces Inaugural Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award

12 months ago
11
High School

Team USA Roster for 2017 Nike Hoop Summit Revealed

1 year ago
30
jerry-colangelo
Other News

Jerry Colangelo To Step Down as USA Basketball Chairman

1 year ago
3

TRENDING


Most Recent
mavericks employee mark cuban

Ex-Mavs Employee Goes On-Record About ‘Hostile Workplace Culture’

59 mins ago
480

Report: Pistons Interested In Hiring Chauncey Billups To Front Office

1 hour ago
112
damian lillard chris paul

Damian Lillard Explains Confrontation With Chris Paul

2 hours ago
4,820
marcus morris fined official

Marcus Morris Fined $15K For Verbal Abuse of Official

2 hours ago
150

Report: Gerald Green Fined $25K For Shoving Gorgui Dieng

3 hours ago
144