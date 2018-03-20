NBA, USA Basketball Recommend Removing Three-Point Shot For Ages 7-11

The NBA and USA Basketball announced new youth basketball guidelines, which include the removal of the three-point shot for ages 7-11.
Aimed at improving fundamentals and fostering long-term development, the recommendations include:
• No zone, ages 7-11
• No three-point shot, ages 7-11
• Lower rims, ages 7-11
• 30-second shot clock, ages 12-14
• 24-second shot clock, grades 9-12
• Equal playing time, ages 7-8
• Equal playing time through first three periods, ages 9-11
According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the guidelines will be implemented in all USA Basketball programs and the Jr. NBA program.
NBA, USA Basketball suggest set of youth rules, guidelines that include no 3-point shots or zone defense for ages 7-11 — https://t.co/kMBW94IfNX
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 20, 2018