It’s weird to say I played for a team that doesn’t exist anymore. It’s stranger to have played for the same team my entire career, but four years with the Sonics. I’ve been through two owners, two GMs, six coaches, hundreds of teammates, two team names, states—not to mention time zones.

The years leading up to the end in Seattle were difficult. There was a lot of changeover with the roster and a contentious debate about a new arena. Every day was uncertainty for two years. It weighs on you. Seattle was the first place I lived after college. I really got to establish myself as a player. I still live there.

The last home game was remarkable. I grabbed the final rebound and made the last point, a free throw. It was against Dallas. We were losing and came back in the final minute, thanks to our outstanding rookie Kevin Durant. It was great to end the franchise’s 41 years in Seattle with a positive.

During our “uncertainty” period, the Sonics came to Oklahoma City to play against the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, who were temporarily relocated because of Hurricane Katrina. It was a great place for basketball, so when they told us where we’d be going, I was excited. Having grown up in Iowa and attended school in Kansas, Oklahoma felt like home.

The thing I noticed most when we arrived in OKC is how consistent the fans were. Since day one, we can play a game on a Wednesday against a non-playoff team and the building will be almost full. That’s rare. We are the only major pro team in the state, so it seems like everyone is a fan. As a player, all you can ask is for the people to be into the product on the court. During our inaugural season we started 2-24 but by the end, we began to catch our stride. The young guys like Westbrook and Durant found their confidence—that catapulted us toward the next year and continues to fuel us.

Leaving the Pacific Northwest for rural America couldn’t have been more opposite in terms of culture, population and topography. Grunge and country. Blue and Red states. Though the Seattle and Oklahoma City fans are equally amazing, they are also completely different. I feel lucky to have played in both cities.

Today, only me, Jeff Green and KD are still in the League from that ’08 Sonics season. It’s cool to be part of history. —Nick Collison, as told to Dr. L.A. Gabay

Photos via Getty Images