2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Contestants Announced

Eric Gordon and Kristaps Porzingis look to defend their crowns while the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest throne is up for the taking

by Ian Pierno February 01, 2018

The NBA announced the loaded slate of ballers that’ll compete in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and JBL Three-Point Contest and Verizon Slam Dunk contest on Saturday, Feb. 17. in Los Angeles, Calif.

The night opens with the Taco Bell Skills Challenge featuring two teams: bigs and smalls. Lou Williams, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell and Spencer Dinwiddie will compete for the smalls while Kristaps Porzingis looks to defend his title as he leads the bigs team also consisting of Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Al Horford.

Eric Gordon will attempt to defend his crown as All-Star Weekend’s top sharpshooter against Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Tobias Harris, Paul George, Wayne Ellington, Kyle Lowry and Klay Thompson.

The night will end as Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon, Dennis Smith Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. compete to win the coveted Verizon Slam Dunk contest.

 

    
  
