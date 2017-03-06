Jordan Brand family member Jimmy Butler recently linked up with Complex to add to his sneaker collection. In the video above, he and Joe La Puma stop by Chicago’s famed Saint Alfred. While looking at kicks, Buckets was asked about playing ball with Barack Obama. “He doesn’t want parts of me,” Butler said, jokingly. “We’re gonna let him do him and I’m gonna stay over here and be me.”

Butler also talked about playing with MJ, wearing retros on-court and maybe getting his own signature sneaker. Watch it above.

Video courtesy of Complex