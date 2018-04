On Monday, Kevin Durant liked a comment on Instagram that claimed Russell Westbrook was the problem in Oklahoma City and a reason for KD’s departure in 2016, as captured by Sports Illustrated:

KD liked the comment πŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/E9KSy72n6Q β€” Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2018

The initial comment said that Durant left OKC for Golden State because he wasn’t capable of winning with a subpar squad.

