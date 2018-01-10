Kevin Durant went on a tear in the first half of the Warriors’ game against the Clippers, and in the process, reached the 20,000-point milestone for his career.

KD came into the game 25 points short of the historic plateau — a mark that is coincidentally right around his season average. So getting there on Wednesday was no guarantee.

Then he caught fire.

Durant went 9-10 from the field in the first half, making all three of his three-point attempts. The history-making shot came right here:

The shot that gave KD 20K (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/JOQFtxVKsU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 11, 2018

Durant is now the second-youngest player to ever hit 20,000, behind only LeBron James. On the next dead ball, he got a well-deserved ovation.